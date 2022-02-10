Jerran Triston Magee-Dunbar, 22, died at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home.
Jerran attended Nehemiah Christian Ministries in Paducah.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Lynn Magee of Paducah; his father, Shaumon Dunbar of Indianapolis, Indiana; one daughter, Journey Magee-Dunbar; two sons, Jerran Magee-Dunbar II and Jasiden Magee-Dunbar, all of Paducah; one sister, Jerrica Magee of Paducah; one brother, TreShaun Magee of Indianapolis, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Rev. Charles E. Dunbar and Elizabeth Ann Dunbar; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patsy Wood.
A walk through visitation will be held at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home from 11 a.m. — noon Saturday, February 12, 2022, with a Private Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Charles E. Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in Smithland Cemetery in Smithland.
Attendees are required to wear masks.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.