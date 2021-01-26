METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jerome “Jerry” N. Boggess, 71 of Metropolis, passed away at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky, where he was active in the Youth & Children’s ministries. He was retired from Electric Energy Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Boggess of Metropolis; five children, Jana (David) Ulderich of Holladay, Tennessee, James (Amy) Boggess of Lebanon, Tennessee, Jason Boggess Fisher (Joy) of Metropolis, Melissa Boggess of Metropolis, and stepson David (Shawna) Herron of Metropolis; 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Williams of Jackson, Tennessee, Emma Ulderich of Holladay, Tennessee, Jonah (Allison) Boggess of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Shannon Boggess of Joelton, Tennessee, Nathaniel Boggess of Lebanon, Tennessee, Samuel Boggess of Lebanon, Tennessee, Seth Light of Metropolis, Quinton Fisher of Metropolis, Molly Fisher of Metropolis, Brooke Roland of Wildwood, Florida, Eli Thompson, Taylor Herron of Metropolis, and Tyler Herron of Metropolis; one great grandchild, Hunter Herron of Metropolis; three siblings, Randall (Linda) Boggess of Paducah, Kentucky, Debbie Boggess Dodds of Benton, Kentucky, and Belinda Boggess (Rick) Gibson of Benton, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene L. and Geneva Osbron Boggess.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Bellview Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky with Rev. Mike Nolen officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah, Kentucky. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Bellview Baptist Church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Bellview Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 4875 Old Mayfield Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
