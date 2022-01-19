Jermonie Monia Pitts, 13, of Paducah, passed away at 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a 6th grader homeschooled through Paducah City School System.
She is survived by her parents, Tamiko Pitts and Daran Southward, both of Paducah; three brothers, Shawn Reese, of Phoenix, Arizona, Corey Galloway, of Carbondale, Illinois, and Jesiah Kelley, of Paducah; sisters, Shanti Reese, Zoey Kelley, and Jahzara Kelley, all of Paducah; and several cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with John Akin officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home from noon — 1 p.m Thursday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
