NEW CONCORD — Jerline Coleman, 88, of New Concord, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.

Arrangements were incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray.

Service information

Jun 14
Visitation
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
Jun 15
Service
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
2:00PM
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
713 South 4th Street
Murray, KY 42071
