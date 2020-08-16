OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Jeremy Ryan Gourley, 32, of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Benton.
Jeremy spent the past 13 years as an aviation electronics technician and held the rank of First Class Petty Officer.
Jeremy, an Eagle Scout, spent his time with his friends and loved ones woodworking, metalworking, riding his beloved motorcycle and barbecuing. He had a passion for helping others and his community, and a reputation for bear hugs that lifted your feet off the ground, as well as giving advice whether you needed or wanted it. To know him was to love him.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Lora Denise Gourley, his uncle, Kevin Gourley, and his granddad, Samuel Gourley.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Samantha Gourley, of Oak Harbor, Washington and her family; his Pap, Jeffrey Gourley (Julie), of Hickory; grandparents, Beverly Gourley, of Cunningham, and Ronnie and Angie Payne, of Calvert City; brothers, Justin Gourley, of Calvert City, and Jordan (Crystal) Gourley, of Hickory; chosen brothers, Joe Hamilton and Rawley Lemmel, of Oak Harbor, Washington; aunts and uncles, Laura Mae Gourley, of Cunningham, Joe (Karen) Payne, of Calvert City, Tina Payne, of Calvert City, Pam (Kevin) Graham, of Benton, Eric (Annie) Payne, of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Dana (Tracie) Ellinger Noles, of Boaz; many cousins — especially his “Sis” Kayla (Brandon) Cutsinger, of Calvert City, and “the demons” Abby and Emelyn Payne, of Oak Harbor, Washington; nieces and nephews, Jace and JaeLynn Gourley, of Hickory, and Landon and Brooklyn Bone, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and the many people who now have a Bubba sized hole in their hearts.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Rev. Rodney Cude officiating. Burial will follow at Owen’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. service time on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
