MURRAY — Jeremy Boyd Darnell, 39, of Murray, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Baptist Health Paducah.
Darnell was born on April 12, 1981, in Murray. He was employed by Beltline Electric as a licensed electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local #816. He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church and was a 1999 graduate of Calloway County High School.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Fern Darnell and Leon and Myrtle Boyd.
Survivors include his son, Dylan Boyd Darnell of Murray; parents, Philip and Betty Darnell of Murray; and sister, Leah Darnell Fulton and husband Scott of Benton; as well as two nieces, Chandler and Chaney Fulton, both of Benton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made at, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the Calloway County Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 445, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
