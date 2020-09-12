Jerald T. Quertermous, 95, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home.
He was a retired auto mechanic and attended the Paducah hall of Jehovah’s Witness.
He is survived by his wife, Jaunita (Radcliffe) Quertermous of Paducah; children, Ricky Quertermous of Kirksey, Pam Watson, Jerry Quertermous Jr., and Beth Crist, all of California, and Carol Miller of Nevada; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren;
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Quertermous and Carmon Walker; and five siblings.
No services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
