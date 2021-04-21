Jerald “Jerry” King Kelly, 83, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home in Paducah, surrounded by loved ones.
Jerry was born in Cadiz on June 7, 1937, to John Kelly and Ida Mae (Tomlinson) Kelly. He grew up in Kevil, graduated from Ballard County High School, and was of the Christian faith. Jerry served in Europe as a supply handler in the U.S. Army and, after his return, worked until retirement at TVA Shawnee Steam Plant. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Helen Kelly of Paducah; two daughters, Cindy Shelton (Rodney Byers) of Goreville, Illinois, and Crystal Spears of Pendergrass, Georgia; three grandchildren, Stoney Douthitt (Jodi), Dj Irvine (Lauren), and Buck Shelton (Becky); and four great-grandchildren, Rachel Douthitt, Josiah Douthitt, MaKenna Shelton and Abby Shelton.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents John and Ida Mae Kelly; and one brother, John “Tommy” Kelly.
Jerry is loved as the “Poppy” for his entire family. He dedicated his life and energy to the happiness and success of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. For decades Jerry searched yard sales and flea markets, collecting antiques of all kinds. Later in life, he began collecting coins and tokens and enjoyed “discussing” world events with friends over coffee. Jerry was a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, never missing a game if he could help it. He loved University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball and, probably even now, holds a grudge against Christian Laettner.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Woodville Cemetery in Kevil with Army Chaplain (CPT) Stoney Douthitt officiating.
A graveside visitation will begin at 12:30 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Woodville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Jerry Kelly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
