GOLO — Jerald E. “Jerry” Hamilton, 75, of Golo, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, a cattle farmer and a retired employee of General Tire with 38 years of service.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by a son, Barry Scott Hamilton of Mayfield; two daughters, Gina Colley of Farmington and Jana Erwin of Mayfield; three stepsons, Steve Simmons, Shawn Simmons and Shea Simmons, all of Murray; a brother, Jackie Hamilton of Mayfield; two sisters, Joyce Gregory and Jelia Burgess, both of Mayfield; four grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Scarbrough Hamilton; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Lochridge and Ruth Brittain Hamilton.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Keith Allred, Mykel Tidwell and Stan Colley will officiate.
Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, 200 Usher Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
