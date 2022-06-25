SALEM — Jennifer Lynn “Jenny” Day, 50, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

She was a homemaker, who loved her grandkids and family. She especially loved the outdoors camping and fishing.

She is survived by her husband Dwayne Day; son Trenton Day of Salem; six daughters, Ashley (Justin) Wood of Joy, Jessica (Ryan) Conger of Marion, Sarah (Michael) Harris of Smithland, Heather (Justin) Cooper of Cadiz, Danielle (Brian) Tinsley of Salem, and Kacie (Robert) Greer of Smithland; her parents, Charles Cates and Susan Cates; and 23 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Cates.

Funeral Services will at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Gary Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in the Birdsville Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Sunday, June 26, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
Jun 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, June 26, 2022
1:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
