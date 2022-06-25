SALEM — Jennifer Lynn “Jenny” Day, 50, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a homemaker, who loved her grandkids and family. She especially loved the outdoors camping and fishing.
She is survived by her husband Dwayne Day; son Trenton Day of Salem; six daughters, Ashley (Justin) Wood of Joy, Jessica (Ryan) Conger of Marion, Sarah (Michael) Harris of Smithland, Heather (Justin) Cooper of Cadiz, Danielle (Brian) Tinsley of Salem, and Kacie (Robert) Greer of Smithland; her parents, Charles Cates and Susan Cates; and 23 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Cates.
Funeral Services will at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Gary Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in the Birdsville Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.