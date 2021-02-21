Jennie Derease Reynolds, 61, of Paducah died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired manager with Walmart.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Reynolds of Paducah; two brothers, Robert Rhea of Louisville and James Floyd Madden of Grand Rivers; and a grandson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were John and Mina Madden.
She will be cremated, and services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
