Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 1:51 am
Jennie Davis, 93, of Paducah, died at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
She was a member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church. She retired as curriculum director for Lee County Schools in Georgia.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Gholson of Paducah; one granddaughter, Ashley Holland of Spring, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Katherine “Kate” Holland; one sister, Susan Foley, Worcester, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sister and three brothers. Her parents were George and Jennie Gray Young.
Services will be at noon Friday, April, 21, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — noon Friday, April 21, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 U.S. Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
