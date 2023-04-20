Jennie Davis, 93, of Paducah, died at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was a member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church. She retired as curriculum director for Lee County Schools in Georgia.

Apr 21
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, April 21, 2023
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
