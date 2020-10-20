CALVERT CITY — Jennie Davis (Hancock) Hise, 79, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was born on Tuesday, February 11, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Emory Davis Hancock and Emily (Chapman) Hancock.
Jennie was married for 55 years to the late Donald Hise. They have three children, Terri (Hise) Telle, married to Jack Telle of Benton, Yvonne (Hise) Hall, married to Scott Hall of Nolensville, Tennessee, and James Hise, married to Laurie Hise of Delaware, Ohio. She has seven grandchildren, Christopher (and his wife Heather) and Sarah Telle, Kelley and Adam Hall (and his wife Hannah Grace) and Jackson, Caroline and Reagan Hise. She is survived by her younger sister, Ann Gilkerson, and her husband Larry, of Brewster, OH.
Jennie attended Muskingum College in Ohio for one year before marrying and raising her family. She later went back to college, graduating with an RN degree from Murray State University in 1981 followed by a masters degree in nursing. She worked at Lourdes for several years before turning her interest in decorating. She worked for Decorating Den and subsequently with Color Bazaar in Benton.
Jennie strove to honor Christ in all that she did and she was good at many things, whether sewing clothes for her daughters, painting, canning endless vegetables, refinishing furniture, listening to her friends, and creating a stable, beautiful home. So many people were on the receiving end of her mothering spirit.
Jennie was active in the Calvert City Women’s Club and was devoted to her church, Calvert City United Methodist, where she served in Methodist women, was a lay leader, directed the youth choir and at times the adult choir in which she sang, was a youth fellowship leader, and taught Sunday school for many years.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Calvert City Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Heatherly officiating.
There will be no visitation due to the pandemic.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Calvert City United Methodist Church, 571 Oak Park Boulevard, Calvert City, KY 42029 or to the Calvert City Convalescent Center, PO Box 7, Calvert City, KY 42029.
