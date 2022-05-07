Jenna Hodges Wise, “Jenna Bell”, 69, of Paducah, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Calvert City.
She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. She was a feature writer for the Paducah Sun newspaper and articles featured in Posh Magazine over the past 17 years.
She is survived by her three daughters, Tara Wise Sawvel of Paducah, Deanna Wise Henschel of Paducah and Elizabeth Wise Dorris of Hendersonville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Annie Henschel, Truitt Henschel, Nora Henschel, James Henschel, Zachary Sawvel, Daphne Dorris, Della Dorris; brother, Keith Scott Hodges of New Market, Alabama.
Her parents were Lee Howard Hodges and Wilda Kay Scott Hodges.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah. The family would like to invite all her friends at Igert Hall following the service for refreshments.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church.
A private family graveside service for Jenna Bell will be held at Scott family Cemetery where her ashes will be scattered.
Memorial contributions maybe made to Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center of Paducah, P.O. Box 1262 Paducah, KY 42002; or Broadway United Methodist Church-Youth Ministry, 701 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
