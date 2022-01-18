Jenna Hodges Wise, known as “Jenna Bell,” 69, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Jenna was born in Paducah on March 10, 1952, to the late Lee Howard Hodges and Wilda Kay Scott Hodges. She was an active and devoted member of Broadway United Methodist Church. Jenna was a feature writer for the Paducah Sun newspaper and wrote many articles featured in Posh Magazine over the past 17 years. She was a local artist, actress, published author, teacher, world traveler, volunteer, and loyal friend to many. Her involvement in the community earned her the nickname “Miss Paducah.” Jenna served on multiple boards throughout Paducah, including the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, PEO and Leadership Paducah Alumni Association. She will be remembered as a friend, Christian and positive role model with a beautiful smile and bright blue eyes.
She is survived by her special friend, Harold Leath, of Mayfield; three daughters, Tara Wise Sawvel, of Paducah, Deanna Wise Henschel and husband, Tim, of Paducah, and Elizabeth Wise Dorris and husband, John, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Annie Henschel, Truitt Henschel, Nora Henschel, James Henschel, Zachary Sawvel, Daphne Dorris, Della Dorris; ex-husband, John C. Wise, of Paducah; brother, Keith Scott Hodges (Frances), of New Market, Alabama; sister-in-law, Polly Lunceford (Robert) of Caruthersville, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Hugh Wise of Rockford, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Thomas Sawvel.
A Celebration of Life for Jenna Bell will be held at noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center of Paducah, P.O. Box 1262 Paducah, KY 42002 (www.childwatchcac.org) or Broadway United Methodist Church-Youth Ministry, 701 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 (www.bumc-paducah.org).
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
