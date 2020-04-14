SMYRNA, Tenn. — Jenda Story Lowery, 72, of Smyrna, died on Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was a homemaker and a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
She is survived by three daughters, Lisa McCullough, Nancy Parish and Stacy Lowery; two grandsons; two sisters; and three brothers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Wayne Lowery; her mother, Evelyn (Griffin) Story; three brothers; and two sisters.
Tennessee Cremation Care is entrusted with her services. Visit www.tennesseecremation.com to leave an online message for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.