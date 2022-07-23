Jeffrey Woodson Coble, 63, of Paducah, passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Coble was a concrete finisher for the local union in Paducah and he was of the Church of Christ faith.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Jeffrey Woodson Coble, 63, of Paducah, passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Coble was a concrete finisher for the local union in Paducah and he was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his wife, Debbi Coble of Paducah; three sons, Jesse (Julia) Coble of Medina, Tennessee, Josh (Jennifer) Coble of Reidland, Colt Coble of Paducah; one step-son, David (Lori) Atherton of Louisville; one step-daughter, Kenya Atherton of Paducah; two sisters, Julie Coble of Benton, Jane (James) Solomon of Paducah; five grandchildren, Leah, Carly, Connor, Cara and Addison; five step-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Coble and Betty (Sheppard) Coble.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Frank Forthman officiating. Burial will follow at Sharpe Church of Christ Cemetery in Sharpe.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.