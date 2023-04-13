Jeffrey Douglas Mitchell, 63, of Paducah, died at 11:31 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He attended Rosary Chapel Catholic Church and was employed as a laborer for the United States Enrichment Corporation Paducah Gaseous Plant. He served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Excel Pryor Mitchell; and seven brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Mitchell of Paducah; one son, Antwon Mitchell of Roswell, Georgia; three grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Baker of Cleveland, Ohio, Virginia Bolen of Denver, Colorado, and Alisa Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Michael Mitchell of Cleveland, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Rosary Chapel Catholic Church with Emmanuel Udoh officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
