Jeff Bryant, 62, of Paducah, went home to Jesus on Aug. 10, 2023.
Jeff was born to the late Estil Bryant, Sr. and the late Nell (Rager) Bryant on March 12, 1961 in Greenville.
Jeff married his childhood sweetheart, Caroline (Tandy) Bryant on Dec. 21, 1983, and had no greater loves than “his girls” — his wife, daughter and granddaughter — and no greater joy than being called “Pappy.”
He was an avid outdoorsman, watcher of westerns and enjoyed spending time with his pets. He preferred being in nature than in a big crowd. He was always thinking and tinkering, making him knowledgeable in various trades and so many areas of life. He was always a source of knowledge learned from years of trial and error. Always one to never fully follow directions, his putting together of anything with instructions was always a source of entertainment.
He could be a little rough around the edges and presented himself with a tough guy exterior, but deep down he had a heart of gold, cared deeply about his people, made people feel safe and was always willing to help a friend in need. His smile and laughter would light up the room and bring warmth to every heart.
He was employed and also a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah. His employment there brought about a change in him with a fuller depth of spirituality and he cherished the friendships he made with so many of the ministers, staff and congregants.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Caroline (Tandy) Bryant of Paducah; daughter, Kendra (Bryant) Shemwell; son-in-law, Worth Shemwell; and granddaughter, Mira Shemwell, all of Hazel; sister, Betty (Johnnie) Forehand of Bremen; brother, Eddie (Sherri) Bryant of Central City; sister-in-law, Gloria (Dr. Charles) Winkler of Naples, Florida; brother-in-law, CE Tandy of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Kevin Bryant; sister, Edwina Humphrey; father-in-law, George Tandy and mother-in-law, June (Jones) Tandy Craig.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Jeff Wallace and Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, until the funeral hour at the Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
