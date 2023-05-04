METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jeffrey “Bones” Fults, 59, of Metropolis, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Jeffrey enjoyed working at Mutt-tropolis Petcare and loved paying with the dogs all day and laughing and cutting up with his co-workers which he considered his friends.
Bones married his wife, Victoria, in Oct. of 2012 and with this marriage he gained a son, Kevin Meier whom he was so extremely proud of. Throughout the years of Kevin growing up, Bones never missed an opportunity to brag about his son to anyone who would listen. He was a proud Papa when Kevin married his wife, Marisela.
Bones always had his four-legged companion, Charlie, by his side. Everyday, even if he was not feeling well himself, he would still call his friends and family, especially his cousin, Victor, and best friends, Jeff, Tim and Marcus. He also made sure to call the neighbors, Dave and Tracey to get any Metropolis gossip. Bones loved gossiping on the phone and enjoyed having friends and family pop in for visits. He especially enjoyed having Warren sit with him during the day.
Bones enjoyed going on trips with the family and no matter where he was, someone knew him. Bones never met a stranger and was always a friend you could talk to about NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, UK games and of course, fishing. Next time you sit to watch football, a UK game, NASCAR or even go fishing, remember Bones. He was one of a kind. We all loved him and will greatly miss him.
Bones is survived by his wife of 10 years, Victoria Fults; son, Kevin Meier and wife Marisela; brother, John Fults of Paducah; sisters, Terri Underwood (George) of Brookport, Sherri Conners (Bill) of Metropolis, and Tammy Trout of Louisville, Kentucky; and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Skees; stepfather, Larry Metcalf; grandparents, James and Juanita (Singleton) Huckleberry.
