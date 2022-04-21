CALVERT CITY — Jeffory Mitchell Harrington, 68, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home.
He was retired from Newport Steel in Newport where he worked in Computer Science. He was also a roofer and barge inspector.
Surviving are his mother, Nellie (Smith) Harrington of Palma, sisters, Linda Mogan of Benton and Sue Harrington Leith of Naples, Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alexander Harrington.
A private graveside service will be held at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is handling arrangements.
