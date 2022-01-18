MURRAY — Jeffrey P. Ammons, 60, of Murray, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Ammons was born on Oct. 21, 1961, in Murray, to the late Dr. James Ray Ammons and Lois (Fredin) Ammons.
Mr. Ammons was an environmental engineer for Ashland Chemicals in Calvert City. He was a 1979 graduate of Murray High School and a graduate of Murray State University where he received his master’s degree in environmental engineering.
In addition to his parents Mr. Ammons was preceded in death by one brother, James Scott Ammons.
Mr. Ammons is survived by his wife, Tina (Williams) Ammons, of Murray, to whom he married on June 28, 1986; one sister, Stacey Shanahan and husband Leon, of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law, Steve Williams and wife Linda, of Almo; nieces and nephews, Allyson Bourque and husband Jared, of Billings, Montana, Jake Trotter, of Billings, Montana, Danielle Williams, of Murray, Kentucky, and Ashley Williams and husband Chris Rogers, of Murray, Kentucky; great nieces and nephews, Reece Bourque, of Billings, Montana, Daisy Lou Bourque, of Billings, Montana, Allysa Williams, of Murray, Kentucky, Allayna Williams, of Murray, Kentucky, and Trevor Donelson, of Murray, Kentucky; great-great niece, Freya Lovett of Murray, Kentucky; goddaughter, McKinsey Carter and husband Seth, of Mayfield, Kentucky; and his beloved fur babies Ginny and Bella.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Ricky Miller and Jamie Leonard will officiate, and burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
