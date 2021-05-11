OTTAWA, Ill. — Jeffery (Jeff) Dale Rankin, 43, of Ottawa, Illinois, and formerly of Metropolis, passed away on April 25, 2021.
He was born on October 7, 1977, to Charles and Paula (Berkley) Rankin in Paducah. He married Jennifer (Parks) Rankin on June 20, 2008, in Aurora, Illinois. They were blessed with nearly 13 years of marriage. They were each other’s Best Friend and each other’s Whole Life! Jeffery and Jen spent most of their time together, and did extensive research on the internet, especially pertaining to his health conditions. This was in hopes of not only bettering his life but also others who may need help.
Jeffery is survived by his loving wife, Jen, of Ottawa, his dad, who thought the world of him, Charles E. Rankin and special friend, Donna Sue Jones, of Woodlawn; sister, Helen Cissell of Metropolis; nephews, Dakota McCoy of Metropolis and Austin McCoy (Chassity) of Vienna; very special great-nephew and niece, Breagan and Ensley McCoy, both of Vienna; and a host of other relatives. Also, but not least, his four-legged fur baby, Roxanne Kitty. IF ONLY everyone would treat human beings, as well as Sweet Jeff, treated his pets, this world would be a better place!!!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Rankin; maternal grandparents, Jack and Della Berkley; paternal grandparents, Pratt and Juanita Rankin.
He came into this world struggling with health issues and also left this world struggling with health issues. He was a very intelligent individual like his father. He was baptized at the age of 30 at The United Methodist Church in Brookport.
He was loved by many and it goes without saying that he will be deeply missed. He will be especially missed by his Sweet Wife Jen, who made him the center of her world, and his sweet Dad, that would have done anything for him — he would have changed places with him if it would have been possible.
There will be a private Celebration of Life gathering with family and close friends at a better time.
