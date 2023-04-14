CALVERT CITY — Jeffery “Hoss” Wayne Stevenson, known as “Hoss” of Calvert City, went to his heavenly home at 5 a.m. on April 12, 2023.
He was born the oldest of three children to Clarence Edward and Martha Nell Bohannon Stevenson of Calvert City on March 26, 1960. Jeff graduated from Marshall County High School class of 1978 and from there began a career in construction. He later became a commercial fisherman up until 2011 when he suffered a stroke and his health called for an early retirement. He enjoyed hunting, watching U.K. basketball, and tending to cattle on the farm. In his free time he loved going to Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway and Paducah International Raceway to watch the races. Jeff was a member of Lakeland Baptist Temple where he accepted God as his Lord and Savior at the young age of 11 and was baptized in Kentucky Lake.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Rhonda Birdsong Stevenson; two daughters, Samantha Dawn Edging (Charlie Joe) of Calvert City and Amber Lynn Hayes (Tyler) of West Paducah; one son, Randy Wayne Stevenson (Katie Walker); five grandbabies, Treven Montgomery, Easten Montgomery, Parker Stevenson, Lyla Stevenson, and Jaxon Edging; one sister, Patrcia Ann Dismore (Terry), one niece, Elizabeth Ann Noles; several aunts and uncles; and his dog, Dolly Mae.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; his little sister, Kathy “Booger” Odom; paternal grandparents, Arlee and Myrtle McCoil Stevenson; maternal grandparents, J.L. and Wilma Stafford Bohannon; father in-law, John Boyce Birdsong; mother in-law, Mahala Birdsong; and his first wife, Tracey Click.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Darrell Walker officiating. Burial will follow at the Stevenson Family Farm.
