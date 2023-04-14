Jeffery 'Hoss' Wayne Stevenson

CALVERT CITY — Jeffery “Hoss” Wayne Stevenson, known as “Hoss” of Calvert City, went to his heavenly home at 5 a.m. on April 12, 2023.

He was born the oldest of three children to Clarence Edward and Martha Nell Bohannon Stevenson of Calvert City on March 26, 1960. Jeff graduated from Marshall County High School class of 1978 and from there began a career in construction. He later became a commercial fisherman up until 2011 when he suffered a stroke and his health called for an early retirement. He enjoyed hunting, watching U.K. basketball, and tending to cattle on the farm. In his free time he loved going to Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway and Paducah International Raceway to watch the races. Jeff was a member of Lakeland Baptist Temple where he accepted God as his Lord and Savior at the young age of 11 and was baptized in Kentucky Lake.

Service information

Apr 15
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, April 15, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Apr 14
Visitation
Friday, April 14, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
