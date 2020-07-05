SMITHLAND — Jefferson Davis (JD) “Mickey” Clopton, a native of Smithland, and resident of Paducah, entered into eternal rest at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on June 30, 2020, peacefully. He was born December 4, 1931.
Micky, as he was known to everyone, was a staple in the Smithland community and will be sorely missed
Mr. Clopton had been in the pharmacy business for many years with his father and was well known in Livingston and adjacent counties. His father and he ran their family business of J.D. Clopton & Son Druggist-Smithland. He was a graduate of Murray State University Teacher College and Peabody University
of Nashville, Tennessee. He was a lifelong member of Smithland United Methodist Church where he served faithfully as church treasurer and the pianist/organist. Mickey was a classically trained pianist who enjoyed playing Beethoven and other classical music repertoire. He enjoyed supporting and following the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, learning foreign languages, and was a member of the Paducah Lions Club. He was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel for his service to the community of Smithland and the Commonwealth.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Jefferson Davis Clopton; and mother, Addie (Dunn) Clopton of Smithland.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Smithland Cemetery in Smithland, Kentucky. The Rev. Mike Grimes officiating.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
