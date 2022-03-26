James E. (Jeff) Wolfe, 98, retired businessman of Mayfield, passed away at his home at 7 a.m. on March 17, 2022.
A Mayfield native (born April 16, 1923), he was a 1941 graduate of Mayfield High School and attended Happy’s Business College. A life-long member of Mayfield First United Methodist Church, he served his country proudly in WWII as a U.S. Marine in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. His great passion for the game of golf led him to be a perennial contender for over four decades at tournaments throughout western Kentucky.
Mr. Wolfe is survived by his daughter, Sherry W. Cope; son-in-law, Randle L. Cope; seven nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alenda Hill Wolfe; parents, Arthur G. and Beulah Travis Wolfe; sisters Ruth Estes, Beatrice Wolfe, and Betty Bergmann; brothers Gerald Wolfe, Raymond Wolfe, A.G. Wolfe, Jr., Bobby Wolfe, and Billy “Red” Wolfe.
A graveside memorial service, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 26, will be held on at 2 p.m. April 6, 2022, at Mayfield Memory Gardens. The Reverend Joey Reed will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mayfield First United Methodist Church (MFUMC) Rebuilding Fund, 214 S. 8th St., Mayfield KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
