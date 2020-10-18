BENTON, Ky. — Jeff Walters, 48, of Benton, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was an operator for TVA and was a member of the IBEW.
Surviving are his parents, Lanny and Jean Walters of Metropolis, Illinois; wife, Tanya (Lane) Walters of Benton; son, Austin Walters of Metropolis, Illinois; daughter, Adison Walters of Benton; brothers, Tom (Tana) Walters of Metropolis, Illinois, Mike (Lorelei) Walters of Paducah, and Steve (Toni) Walters of Metropolis, Illinois; two grandchildren, Rylee Walters and Chandler Walters of Metropolis, Illinois; and mother and father-in-law, Rodney and Kathy Lane.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at New Zion Cemetery located at 2796 Wadesboro Rd. South Benton, KY 42025 with . Mike Littrell officiating. Interment will follow.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.