Jeff “Slammer” Tidaback, 56, of Paducah, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at his home.
Jeff was a truck driver for many years and of the Lutheran Faith.
Jeff is survived by two children, Robert Tidaback and Casey Tidaback; his parents, Darryl and Diane Tidaback; two siblings, Deborah Cyr and Randy Tidaback; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jeff in death are his grandparents and one nephew, Brandon Cyr.
A private memorial service will be held for Jeff at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made online to www.supportbapstisthealth.org/paducah/ over the phone by calling 270-575-2871, or through the mail sent to Baptist Health Foundation Paducah at 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah KY, 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
