Jeff Schnaare, 49, of Paducah, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home in Anna, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the Pell Cemetery.
He was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his children, Lyndon Schnaare, Braydon Schnaare, and Haley Schnaare; sister, Sharon Peck; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Lynn and Donna Sharon (Downing) Schnaare; and three uncles
Friends may call 6 — 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeff’s name to help with funeral expenses in c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
