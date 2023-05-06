BENTON — Jeff Dublin, 62, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence. Jeff was of the Non Denominational faith. He was an iron worker for Local 601 in Charleston, South Carolina. Jeff loved fishing, birds, geodes, and was a family man who loved his grandkids. He was born the son of the late Jewell and Evelyn Dublin.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Dublin of Paducah; four sons, Jason Dublin (Nicole Murn) of Benton, Aaron Worthington (Pauline Jimenez) of Florida, Nathan Dublin of Paducah, and Christen Dublin of Louisville; four daughters, Mishanda Stacey (Craig) of Benton, Stephanie Smith (Robert) of Kingsland, Texas, Andrea Livingston (Mason) of Paducah, and Abby Worthington (Devin) of Paducah; two sisters, Levene Darnell of Arizona and Becky Ennis of Clarksville, Tennessee; and 17 grandchildren.
