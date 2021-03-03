SMITHLAND — Jeff “Curly” Franklin, 61, of Smithland, passed away at 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Franklin was a carpenter for the local union in Paducah. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Marty Louise Paris of Smithland; son, Chris Franklin; daughter, Sarah Turner; three brothers, Gary Hardesty, Carroll Franklin, Sanford Franklin; sisters, Judy Warran of Smithland, Cindy Layne of Smithland; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Franklin and Vera Louise (Armstrong) Franklin; two brothers, Jerry Franklin and John Franklin.
Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
