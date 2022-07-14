Jeannine Read, 84, of Paducah, died at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired registered nurse for Baptist Hospital after 19 years of service. She was a member of Heartland Church.
Jeannine is survived by her son, John W. Read of Paducah; sister, Susan Tway and husband, George, of Garden City, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were John T. Phillips and Olive Mellon Phillips.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at the Pace Cemetery.
Friends may call 5- 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.