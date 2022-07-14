Jeannine Read, 84, of Paducah, died at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her home.

She was a retired registered nurse for Baptist Hospital after 19 years of service. She was a member of Heartland Church.

Jeannine is survived by her son, John W. Read of Paducah; sister, Susan Tway and husband, George, of Garden City, Idaho.

She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were John T. Phillips and Olive Mellon Phillips.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at the Pace Cemetery.

Friends may call 5- 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Service information

Jul 16
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 16, 2022
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jul 15
Visitation
Friday, July 15, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
