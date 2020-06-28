LOWES — Jeannette McGary, 84, of Lowes, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of the Melber Baptist Church, she had a retail career with Lookofsky’s Sporting Goods in Mayfield and later worked with Lourdes Home Health.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin McGary of Folsomdale, Kent McGary of Nashville, Tennessee., Bruce (Ersela) McGary of Mason, Ohio; two grandsons, Alex (Kate) McGary and Chase McGary; two sisters, Helen Gibbs of Mayfield, Doris Gibbs of Folsomdale; one brother, Terry D. Oliver of Lowes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James McGary; parents, Albert and Addess Austin Oliver; and one brother, Hulan Oliver.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020, at the Pottsville Church of Christ Cemetery with Dewayne Mathis officiating, friends are asked to meet at the Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message of condolence at www.rdbrownfh.com.
