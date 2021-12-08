Jeannette Marie Massey, 101, passed away at 12:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She was born in Moline, Illinois, on Feb. 23, 1920, to the late Ray I. Stage and Effie Johnson Stage. Jeannette was a retired elementary school teacher for the Wood River Elementary School in Wood River, Illinois. She was graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Jeannette was a member of the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois, The Paducah Stitch and Quilt Guild and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by one daughter, Carole Green, of Paducah; one son, David R. Massey and wife, Jenelle, of Juneau, Alaska; three grandchildren, Michell Meschke, of Anchorage, Alaska, Amanda Massey, of Juneau, Alaska, and Melinda Barry, of Sitka, Alaska; six great- grandchildren, Ella Meschke, Eamon Meschke, Blake Bixby, Gloria Bixby, Brayden Massey Jones and Delayna Barry.
Jeannette was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Graff and her parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
You may show your support at milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
