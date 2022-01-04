ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Jeanne Denise Clem, 67, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chattanooga. She was a quality auditor with the Department of Energy and worked at K-25, X-10, and Y-12 in Oak Ridge. She also worked for the Department of Energy in Paducah, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio. Jeanne was of the Baptist faith and loved birdwatching.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Bob” and Mabel Clem; and a son, B.J. Vance.
She is survived by a daughter, Tana Leigh Vance (Joel Mullins), of Rossville, Georgia; and sisters, Deborah Clem, of Rockwood, and Karen Clem Miller (Randy), of Rockwood; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside and interment was held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Rev. Ron Fisher officiated.
Evans Mortuary is proudly serving the family of Jeanne Denise Clem.
