HICKORY — Jeanie Mae Floyd, 64, of Hickory, Kentucky, passed away at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jeanie was born in Mayfield, on April 29, 1956, to Jewell and Mary Molott. She was employed for many years as a switchboard operator for Lourdes Hospital and also worked for Walmart. She was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Floyd is survived by her daughter, Brittany Floyd, of Hickory; her sister, Barbara Cope, of Mayfield; her brother, Wayne Molott, of Hickory; several cousins; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Floyd was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Floyd; her parents, Jewell Molott and Mary Lou Ballard Molott; her brother, William Earl Molott.
Funeral services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ with Pastor Patricia Sallee and Rev. Patricia Watson officiating. Entombment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Brook Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleums.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Church of Jesus Christ, 4225 Old Benton Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Thursday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “hug”.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
