METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jeanette Shreves, 84, of Metropolis, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Due to the current health and safety directives, services for Jeanette will be private. Burial will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Tom Emmerson officiating.
Jeanette was born in Massac County on March 11, 1936 to William and Nina (Smith) Konemann. She was a 1953 graduate of Metropolis Community High School. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She married Charles Shreves on March 6, 1957 and to this union she was blessed with two daughters and three sons. After getting all her children raised and in school, Jeanette went to work as head cook in the dietary department at Massac Memorial Hospital. She retired from there after 37 years at the age of 80.
Her favorite pastimes were going to the beauty shop, working in her flower garden and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Jeanette will be remembered for her red hair and her spitfire personality. She was loved by all and will be missed.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Marcia (Kevin) Spain of Salem, IL; Todd (Carla) Shreves and Trevor Shreves of Metropolis, and Chad (Michelle) Shreves of Karnak; grandchildren, Matt and Grant Green, Sarah Spencer, Amy Anderson, Andrew Shreves, Joe and David Bailey, Travis, Tyler and Nick Shreves, Jake Shreves, and Kelsey Greif; several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Marian Landis, Barbara Jo Johnston, Shirley (Wayne) Bunting; three brothers, Lowell “Preach,” Donald “Pat” (Audrey), and Bobby (Barbara Sue) Konemann; three sisters-in-law, Sharon (Larry) Burris, Janice Kay Konemann, and Opal Konemann; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patti Shreves Bailey; grandson, Michael Todd Shreves; one sister; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
