LOUISVILLE — Jeanette Reams Taylor, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Friendship Health & Rehabilitation.
Jeanette was born in Paducah on February 12, 1925, to Vess and Nell Reams. She retired from Western Baptist Hospital. She was a former member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah and attended Highview Baptist Church in Louisville.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughter, Gloria Taylor, of Louisville; her son Charles Taylor (Rose Mary), of Asheville, North Carolina; her grandson, Joshua Taylor (Dena); four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Burton Taylor; her parents, Vess Reams and Nell Lukens Reams; two sisters; two brothers; her granddaughter, Tamara Taylor.
All funeral services are private with Dr. Kenneth Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friendship Health & Rehab Activity Dept. 7400 LaGrange Rd. Pewee Valley, KY 40056.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program by 5 p.m. Thursday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
