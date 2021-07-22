Jeanette Irene Jones Townsley Humphries, 53, of Paducah, died at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She attended Mount Horeb Church in Metropolis, Illinois, and was an attendance supervisor for the Paducah public school system.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Humphries of Cadiz; her parents, Gene and Jeanne Long Jones of Columbia, Missouri; two daughters, Jade Townsley and Jlea Humphries, both of Paducah; two brothers, Jason Jones of Los Angeles and Darren Jordan of Columbia; three sisters, Felicia Weatherspoon-Howe, Doretha Mburu and Deborah Cook, all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her foster parents, Hylod and Leola Marie Crim.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Tim Humphries officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Choates, Illinois.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home. Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.