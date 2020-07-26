Jeanette Higdon Elliott, 99, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Fancy Farm on Oct. 18, 1920 to the late Dr. Arthur Robert Higdon and Daisy Willett Higdon. She was a World War II bride, married for 68 years to the love of her life, Clarence Elliott. She was a retired bookkeeper for Mayfield Gas Company and the Jeanne Elliott Shoppe. Mrs. Elliott was a founder of the Stuart, Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Jeanette was a graduate of Fancy Farm High School and Draughn’s Business College. Her great-grandparents, Samuel B. Willett and Elizabeth Hobbs Willett, were the first settlers of Fancy Farm where Jeanette was raised. Mrs. Elliott was a long time resident of Mayfield. She also lived several years at Gaither Suites in Paducah, eight years in Hopkinsville at The Christian Health Center and finally in Paducah at Superior Care Home, where she was given exceptional care and attention. This 1938 Paducah Strawberry Festival Princess later became the matriarch of her family. She was a loving, fun mother and “Nana” who loved Kentucky Lake, cooking, playing cards, entertaining and making homemade ice cream.
Her gift of hospitality was portrayed through cooking for the annual Fancy Farm picnic, serving as a member of both the St. Joseph Church Altar Society and Laurel Oak Garden Club, and hosting many Kentucky Derby parties in her endless support of the Merit Clothing Company. She was a devout Catholic, providing her children and grandchildren an impressionable example of how a Christian should live their daily life.
Jeanette is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Ann “Bib” Northington (Wade) of Birmingham, Alabama; and Susan Elliott House (Brian) of Richmond; her son, John Elliott, Sr. (Cathy) of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Chris Northington (Ashley), Alan Northington (Ann), Amy Northington Wilder, John Elliott, Jr. (Chrissy), Mary Beth Orr (Brandon), Sarah House and Elliott House (Sydney); and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Elliott; her parents, Dr. Arthur Robert Higdon and Daisy Willett Higdon; four sisters, Sister Rose Edna Higdon, SCN, Henrietta Mills, Patricia Elliott and Anna Rose Faulkner; and four brothers, Dr. Leon Higdon, Ollie Higdon, Arthur Robert Higdon, Jr., and C.V. Higdon.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Rev. Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time on Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within the church at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
