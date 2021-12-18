BENTON — Jeanette Hendrickson, 80 of Benton, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of Vanzora Baptist Church, homemaker, and enjoyed crafting along with time with her husband and little dog, Maggie Mae.
Mrs. Hendrickson is survived by her husband of 26 years, Bob Hendrickson, of Benton, three daughters Debbie (Daryl) Lindsey, of Benton, Linda (Terry) Mathis, of Metropolis, Illinois, Amy (David) Wolff, of Gilbertsville, one stepson Lane (Judy) Hendrickson, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and sister Brenda (Malcolm) Howell, of Benton. Six grandchildren Kathy (Mike) Colvett, Melanie (Dustin) Morris, James (Alisha) Lindsey, Becky (Ian) McArtor, Maegan (Charles) Sims, and Xander Wolff along with 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alford & Ena Houser, brother Winston Houser, grandson Bobby Mathis and three great grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West Fifth St., Benton. Rev. Max Anderson will officiate with interment to follow in Cole Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Cole Cemetery or American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.