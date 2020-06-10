BENTON — Jeanette Alexander, 78, of Benton, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
She was a homemaker and one of the original owners of the family business, Benton Electric Supply. She was a member of Benton First Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Brian Alexander of Benton, Kevin Alexander of Symsonia, and Stephen Alexander of Benton; two brothers, Paul Herndon and Bill Herndon, both of Paducah; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Gracie (Shephard) Herndon; her husband of 57 years, Glenn Alexander; a son, Mike Alexander; a daughter, Kelly Renee Alexander; and two brothers.
A graveside service was held 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Marshall County Memory Gardens. Don Wilson officiated.
Interment followed the service. No public visitation was held.
Expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Benton First Baptist Church Community Mission Fund, c/o Benton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 381, Benton, KY 42025; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
