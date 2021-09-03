LEDBETTER — Jean Ann Vaughn, 55, of Ledbetter, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Jean was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is her brother, Michael Vaughn of Ledbetter; one sister, Lisa Belt of Ledbetter; one nephew; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Vaughn and Phyllis Ann Vaughn.
Private family graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
