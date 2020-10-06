Jean Towns Caruthers, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was born March 20, 1940, in Dixon Springs, Tennessee, to the late Rudolph Miller and Myrtle Parker Towns. Jean was a 48 year resident of Paducah and co-owned and operated Fergerson Automotive Supply with her late husband John from 1972 to 1995. She was of the Baptist faith and worshipped at Gospel Mission Worship Center. Jean loved Kentucky Lake and with her husband enjoyed spending time at their lake house and boating with friends at Kentucky Dam Marina. She was loved by all who knew her and leaves behind many dear friends to cherish her memory.
Survivors are sons, Christopher Caruthers (Terri) and John D. Caruthers, III (Kathy) of Paducah; daughter, Karen Bell (Allen) of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Kimberly Wright of Nashville, Tennessee; brothers, Roy Towns (Barbara), Billy Towns (Barbara), Bobby Towns (Lynette); sister, Earlene Angel; Sister-in-law, Marianne Grusheski; grandchildren, Shannon White (Rick), Kayla and Nicholas Caruthers, Dexter, Patrick and Katie Caruthers, Elizabeth and Jack Bell, Blake and Alexandra Lovan; great-grandchildren, Carson, Campbell, and Palmer White and numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime special companion Ron Cornelius; and her beloved long-haired dachshund, Pepper.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Caruthers, Jr.; and her sister Helen Morgan.
Funeral services for Jean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Wright and Rev. Jim Greenwell officiating. Entombment will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Jean’s amazing caregivers, her “girls” Pat Todd, Tammi Madole, and Amanda Zachary. The family is also grateful for the compassionate care of the doctors and nurses at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the Gospel Mission Worship Center, 6905 Benton Road, Paducah 42001.
