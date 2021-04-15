METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jean Stratemeyer Bichon, 89, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Jeff Bremer officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Jean is survived by three children, Karen Roper, Jo Choate and husband Kevin, and Kelly Stratemeyer and wife Eva all of Metropolis; six grandchildren, Juston Stratemeyer and wife Danielle of Independence, Missouri, Josh Stratemeyer and wife Molly of Metropolis, Reese Roper and wife Emily of Alpharetta, Georgia, Rachel Butler and husband Nathan of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Collin Choate and wife April of Metropolis, and Mallory Choate of St. Louis, Missouri; 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Joe Jessing and wife Joyce of Dallas, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emma Jessing; first husband, Virgil Stratemeyer; second husband, Robert Bichon; eight brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be given in Jean’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
