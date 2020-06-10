Jean “Patty” Settle, 83, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Stonecreek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center peacefully surrounded by her family.
Patty was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 7, 1937, to the late John and Cozetta (Travis) Tichenor. She moved with her family as a young child to Paducah.
Patty was a strong woman of faith and exhibited her character in the way she loved others and handled adversity. She attended West End Baptist Church. As a young woman, she attended PCC and Draughn’s Business College. She worked for 12 years in the accounting department in auditing for Sears. She worked in the late ’70s and early ‘80s as a Century 21 Realtor and earned awards as a top salesperson. Patty was married to the late Aulton R. Settle Jr. in 1957. The two were married 60 years.
Patty is survived by a son, Aulton ‘Chip’ Settle III and wife, Kristy, of Benton; a daughter, Lee Ann Settle Brown, and husband, Craig, of Cunningham; three grandchildren, Shelby Brown Hicks and husband, Dalton, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Carson Brown of Jackson, Tennessee, and Kaylee Henson of Benton; one great-grandson, Hezekiah Hicks; her younger sister, Bettye Swoope, and husband, Walter, of Reidland; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aulton R. Settle Jr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ann Tichenor. Her parents, John Calvert Tichenor and Cozetta Travis Tichenor.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Dalton Hicks officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International, P.O. Box 608 Cunningham, KY 42035 or to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
