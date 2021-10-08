Jean Marie Gilbert Adams, 93, of Paducah, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her residence.
Jean was retired from USEC as an assignment specialist and was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed playing golf, working in her flower garden and watching the wildlife.
Surviving is her daughter, Deborah (Steven) Turner of Paducah; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandrea Turner of Smithland and Dustin Poat of Sharpe.
She was preceded in death by parents, George and Olive Barnes; her husbands, William Finis Gilbert and Thomas Adams; two brothers, Jack Cochran and Lee Dennis Cochran; and one granddaughter, Laura Stacey Poat.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
