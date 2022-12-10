HICKMAN — Jean Dotson Johnson, 89, of Hickman, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Baptist Health in Union City, Tennessee.

She was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Dec. 8, 1932. The seventh child of Jesse James Gillihan and Cora Alveena Ahart Gillihan. She was a longtime member of Hickman First Baptist Church, where she taught the Ladies Sunday school class and was pianist and organist in all church activities.

