HICKMAN — Jean Dotson Johnson, 89, of Hickman, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Baptist Health in Union City, Tennessee.
She was born in Trigg County, Kentucky, on Dec. 8, 1932. The seventh child of Jesse James Gillihan and Cora Alveena Ahart Gillihan. She was a longtime member of Hickman First Baptist Church, where she taught the Ladies Sunday school class and was pianist and organist in all church activities.
Jean is survived by her husband Joe Kemp Johnson; her three children, Cynthia Lynn Dotson Newsom Cartwright of Chicago, Illinois, Jamie Kent Dotson and wife Susan of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Julie Ann Dotson Lindsay and husband Richard of Calvert City, Kentucky; one step-daughter Angela Marie Johnson Mayfield and husband John of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann Hollingsworth and Dolly Johnson of Hickman, Kentucky; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren, and several loving nephews and nieces, including special twins, Don Larimer and niece Dianne Stice, also, Kerry Gillihan and Kandi Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children’s dad, James Murel Dotson; four brothers, two sisters, her grandparents; her special brother-in-law; and her adoptive “mama” Ethyl Pat Roberts.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hickman First Baptist Church, Hickman, Kentucky, or to the Original Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, ℅ Cathy Freeman, 9546 Scale Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Hickman with Chip Davis and Tom Quimby officiating. Burial will follow at Fairdealing Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Hickman.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary will be her Sunday School class members at First Baptist Church of Hickman, Kentucky.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
