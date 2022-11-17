Harris

Jean Harris, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 12:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Mercy Health Lourdes. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was a native of Sedalia, Kentucky.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Larry Harris; three daughters, Beth (David) Kelly of Durant, Oklahoma, Janet Martin of Lubbock, Texas, and Amy (Tim) Perdue of Paducah; one brother, Ted (Stephanie) Sims of Paducah, one sister, Kay Richards of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Gary Hopkins of Murray; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Nov 19
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, November 19, 2022
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
