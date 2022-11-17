Jean Harris, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 12:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Mercy Health Lourdes. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, and was a native of Sedalia, Kentucky.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Larry Harris; three daughters, Beth (David) Kelly of Durant, Oklahoma, Janet Martin of Lubbock, Texas, and Amy (Tim) Perdue of Paducah; one brother, Ted (Stephanie) Sims of Paducah, one sister, Kay Richards of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Gary Hopkins of Murray; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents, Hollis Sims and Mary Holmes Sims; son-in-law, Stacey Martin; two sisters, and two grandsons.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Paul Wingfield and Jamie Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with John Dale officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. until service time of noon at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to West Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064 or to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Arrangements were made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
