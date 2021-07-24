NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jean Easley died July 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born at home on June 18, 1923, in Metropolis, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert D. Korte; her husband, John H. Easley; her parents, Lindell W. and Viola J. Sturgis, and her sister, Sue Sturgis Wetherington and brother-in-law Milton E. Wetherington.
She is survived by daughters: Pamela (Philip) Pfeffer and Janet Korte Baker, both of Nashville; five grandchildren, John-Lindell (Maria) Pfeffer (London, United Kingdom), Jamie (Laura) Pfeffer (Nashville), David (Meredith) Pfeffer (Palo Alto, Califorinia), Courtney Baker (Logan Richardson, fiancé), Whitney Baker (both of Nashville); nine great-grandchildren, Philip, Tomás, and Ella Pfeffer (London, United Kingdom); Ron, Caroline, William and Lindell Pfeffer (Nashville); James and Paige Pfeffer (Palo Alto, California); nephew, Milton Sturgis (Susan) Wetherington and daughter, Laura Chacon (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), niece, Carol Wetherington Holloway (Sandy Springs, Georgia), and her daughters Megan (David) Kuder (Smyrna, Georgia) and Kara (Matt) Ross (Atlanta, Georgia); one first cousin, Irene Graman (Metropolis, Illinois); and cousins, Mary Ann Leonard (Seattle, Washington) and Bill Leonard (Paducah, Kentucky).
She graduated from Stephen’s College in 1943. After Bob Korte’s death in 1958, she began working as a chemist for Allied Signal (now Honeywell) where she worked for 25 years. While at Allied, she went back to school, graduating in chemistry from Southern Illinois University in 1966. In 1967, she married John Easley who became an instant father to Pam and Jan, and before long was thrilled to become a grandfather.
Jean was active in her church, First United Methodist Church, 100 East Fifth Street Metropolis, Illinois, where she taught Sunday School for children, teens, and adults, and served on many committees including the administrative board, the finance committee, and the comfort committee. In the community, she served in many ways with her daughters’ schools and activities, served at the C.O.P.E. food bank (under FUMC), was on the Massac County Hospital Board for 12 years, and for many years served on the Vienna Correctional Center Work Permit Review Board.
In 2007, she moved to The Heritage in Brentwood, Tennessee, to be closer to her daughters and extended family. She made many dear friends at Christ Presbyterian Church, PCA, in her Pilgrims Sunday School Class and in the Senior Ladies Bible Study. She also treasured her friends at The Heritage where she lived for 14 years.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Christ Presbyterian Church Chapel, 2323 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either church or to the C.O.P.E Food Bank through the First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-
